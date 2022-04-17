Group takes medical outreach to Nasarawa communities 









A non-governmental organisation under the aegis of Teen Ambassadors Foundation (TAF), has organised a medical outreach for residents of Luvu Madaki communities and environs in Karu local government area of Nasarawa state.

The medical intervention, which held at DEMDAP Friendship Centre, Teen Ambassadors Road, Luvu Madaki, Saturday, offered screening and treatment for malaria, typhoid, peptic ulcer, urinary tract infections, hypertension, diabetes, skin diseases, Hepatitis B and C infections, as well as pelvic inflammatory diseases.

The group visited the communities with a team of medical doctors, nurses, laboratory scientists and pharmacists, who were on ground to offer services free of charge to both adults and children.

Director General/Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Mr Paul Adiwu, said the gesture was borne out of the corporate social responsibility of the NGO.

He added that the group intends to make the medical outreach a quarterly intervention programme.

“We know the times we are living in now and sometimes basically we reach out to people, trying to provide food and other items that can sustain them.

“We found out that even with the food, some people cannot eat because of their health challenges and we felt it is good we come up with this initiative to have people tested to know what is happening to them and administer appropriate medication and that is why we came with a team of medical experts to help us in that regard,” he said.