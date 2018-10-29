Group tasks Buhari, Atiku, others on peace accord

Ahead of next year’s presidential election, an advocacy group, the Pro-Nigeria, has called on all presidential candidates participating in next year’s election to sign and commit to a peace accord to guarantee violence-free polls and national stability.

The group also stated that its one million members will only vote for a candidate who best represents the ideals of the group – “a believer in a Nigeria that is strong economically, a society that is egalitarian, open and safe for all irrespective of religion, ethnicity and political leaning.”

It therefore called on the international community to enforce the peace pact on President Muhammadu Buhari, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and other presidential candidates as was done in the 2015 election.

Convener and Director General, Ambassador Rufus Aiyenigba, who made this call yesterday at a press briefing in Abuja also urged the federal government to do all in its power to stem the scourge of terrorism and ethno-religious crisis in the country.

Ambassador Aiyenigba, who had earlier commended efforts of the present administration in tackling the challenges of the county, noted that Nigeria is a peaceful country, adding that terrorism is not part of her defining character.

Aiyenigba urged government at all levels to take necessary steps to cushion the effect of what he called “prevailing crunching economy on Nigerians” stating that “pervasive hunger and despondency should be addressed immediately.”

In addition to all measures aimed at improving infrastructure deficits and the various social welfare initiatives by the federal government to empower the unemployed, the Pro-Nigeria Director General, advocated that such schemes as N-Power should be made enduring and insulated from system abuse.

According to Aiyenigba, government at all levels should be more proactive in the creation of jobs as well as provide productive economic engagements for the people especially the women and the youths.

He called on more Nigerians to enlist as whistle blowers and ethics marshals with a view to making the anti-graft war a success.