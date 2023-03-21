Group tasks INEC to declare 2023 governorship election result to save Abia

A group under the aegis of Coalition of “Abia Patriots and Youth Leaders” have called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to do the needful by declaring result of the just concluded Saturday’s Governorship election in order to saved Abia from unavoidable crises.

The Coalition of Abia Patriots and Youth Leaders made this appeal Tuesday, afternoon during a press conference organized by the group in Umuahia to condemn the non release of Saturday’s Governorship election,three days later.

Coalition of Abia Patriots and Youth Leaders made up of Civil Society Organizations, members of Ohanaeze youths, other interest grouping such as House of Assembly candidate of Umuahia South State Constituency in the just concluded 2023 elections,Hon Emmanuel Egwu,Chief Udochukwu Ogbonna,PhD, former Executive Chairman of Osisioma ngwa LGA etc

The group however appealed to the electoral umpire to ensure it declares the guber election result without delay so as to save setting the state to unavoidable crises.

Speaking, the leader of the group, Dannie Ubani, noted that in the governorship election held Saturday, a cabal is holding the entire state to ransom thereby frustrating the efforts of the electoral umpire in declaring result of the guber race.

He added that over the years, the conduct of election at Obingwa has been an albatross, adding that it is

the right of Abians to choose who will lead them and that nobody should suppress the will of the people.

“The group on Saturday,18th March, 2023, Abians signed a social contract on who will lead them and have chosen Dr Alex Otti of the Labour party as the next Governor of the state and the electoral umpire should hearken to the voices of the masses that have voted for change “

The former Commissioner for Youth Development wondered why INEC that declared election conducted same day with the governorship election will declare the two State House of Assembly of Obingwa West and Obingwa East but withheld that of the guber.

On his part, Chief Udochukwu Ogbonna PhD, one of the leaders said that the electoral act gives INEC the right to review the conduct of the election but that where there is problem of over voting, you cancelled the result and declare that of the 16 local government areas already collated.

The group accused the ruling party in the state, PDP as masterminds of the current spate of anxiety in Abia, noting that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu allegedly stormed INEC office at Obingwa, held the Returning Officer and others hostage for over 24 hours, that it took the efforts of the Army to get them released and brought them to Umuahia.

