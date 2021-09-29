Group tasks Nigerians on peaceful co-existence

A group, Universal Peace and Violence Amelioration center (UPVAC), has urged Nigerians to irrespective of their religious and ethnic affiliations live in peace with one another, saying “it is the solution to the current security challenges in the country.”

The group made the appeal weekend during an empowerment programme it organised in collaboration with Algier12 Properties in Maiduguri, Borno state, to reach out to wounded soldiers and widows of fallen soldiers in the forefront of the fight against insurgency.

Speaking at the event which doubled as International Day of Peace , the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of UPAVC, Dr. Itigbri Ogaga Jesse, said that they will continue this kind of empowerment globally, adding that they had done similar empowerment in Plateau state and Sierra Leone.

Also speaking , the Director of Humanitarian Affairs and International Development of the organization, Amb. Orji Darlington, encouraged the widows and wounded soldiers to be steadfast .

He said UPVAC have them in their plan and will do everything possible in collaboration with government to ensure that they have a better life.

The widows and wounded soldiers were given bags of rice, cooking oil, bundles of wrappers, customized T-shirts/caps, cash among others.

Representatives of the Governor of Borno state Babagana Zulum, the General Officer Commanding 7 Division Nigerian Army Brig.-Gen Abdulwahab Eyitayo, and Theater commander of Joint Task Force North-East Operation Hadin Kai Maj.- Christopher Musa, among others were present at the event.