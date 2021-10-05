Group tasks NSCDC, FRSC, others on transparent recruitment

The Coalition of Civil Society Network (NCSN) has urged government agencies to exercise high level of transparency in their recruitment processes

NCSN in a press briefing Monday, tasked the leadership of Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Federal Road safety Corps (FRSC) to emulate their sister agencies while conducting their recruitment process.

Chairman of the Coalition, Comrade Zakari Hashim, warned the corps against commercialising appointments during recruitments.

Comrade Zakari Hashim also described the recent action by the NSCDC for publishing the newly purchased arms on its official website as unprofessional noting that the NSCDC and relevant security agencies should not publicized their plans and strategy in fight crime and criminality as enemies may use the second thought.

He called for the immediate sack and proper investigation on the Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, FRSC and other sister agencies, House of Representatives as well as the Senate to investigate this matter.

“We shall continue to work under this platform of Coalition of Civil Society Network to ensure that Nigeria succeeds in a quest to restore the lost Confidence the system on the Nigerian Youths” Comrade Hashim said.

According to him, the coalition warned against job racketeering in recruitments exercise in most Ministries, Departments and Agencies where use if money in getting appointment letters has became normal.