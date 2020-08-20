Group tasks women for managerial, leadership positions

The 100 Women Lobby Group in collaboration with ActionAid Nigeria and Canada has called for women voices to be heard in managerial and leadership positions across the country.

The women made the call at the meeting and capacity building for members of the lobby group with the theme: “Women’s Voice and Leadership Nigeria Project,” held in Abuja on Wednesday.

National coordinator of the group, Felicia Onibon, explained that the essence of the training was to ensure that the women explore their potentials towards the development of the country.

She said women should be given more space as commissioners, head of agencies in line with the 35 percent Affirmative Action.

According to her, women should be given the opportunity to plan with the men so that the country can be the pride of Africa.

She said when women are allowed to put in their best potentials even at the grassroots level, the country will see changes in terms of development.

She lauded the Kwara state government for pushing women to the front burner in the state and hoped that it can be extended to other states in the country.

She also hailed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for giving the women the assurance of the 35 percent affirmative action at the party level calling that it should be extended to the National political dynamics.

Country Director of ActionAid Nigeria, Ene Obi, said women leadership is key to the country’s advancement, pledging ActionAid’s support to building the capacity of women in the country.

