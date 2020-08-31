Group thumbs up Buhari on Biu Army varsity confirmation

The North-East Peace Ambassadors (NEPA) has said the establishment of the Nigerian Army University Biu (NAUB) is a confirmation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s genuine commitment to peace and development in the region.

In a statement issued by its national coordinator, Yusuf Bala, NEPA said President Buhari has kept his promise of not only stamping out insurgency but bringing development to the North-east.

Established in 2018, the Nigerian Army University Biu is already famed as a centre of excellence, spearheading scientific and technological breakthroughs, comprising of both military and civilian population.

According to the group, the siting of the university in Biu, one of the communities that resisted Boko Haram wholesale despite Borno state being a stronghold of the insurgency, is a clear indication that peace and normalcy have returned.

“One remarkable thing the government of President Buhari has done is the establishment of the Nigeria Army University Biu (NAUB). For those who may choose to forget history very quickly, Bui is one of the first communities where its warriors came out courageously to defend the Nigerian state.

“It is, therefore, heart-warming that not only has peace returned to the community but development is now coming to Bui. You can only imagine the excitement, relief and joy in the hearts of residents of Bui when the announcement of the establishment of the university was made.

“The university has turned out in this very short time to be a pride to behold. The level of infrastructural development is simply amazing. A visit to the university will confuse anyone that is told that this university is barely 2 years old.

“It is one thing to promise development, it is yet another thing to deliver quality developmental projects. We the North-East Peace Ambassadors consider the establishment of this university in Biu at this time as a great show of commitment by Mr President to the true development of the North-east.”