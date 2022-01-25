Group thumbs up giant strides in transportation, maritime sectors

The President Nigeria Female Youth Organization (NFYO) and the Founder of Michelle’s youth initiative (MYISD), Princess Mimi Peter has applauded giant strides in the Transportation and maritime sector across the country .

Princess while commending the transportation and maritime sector under the leadership of the Minister, Hon Rotimi Amaechi observed that there is also a lot of improvements in the Nigerian waters as it has reduced the cost of transporting goods into the country and the delay time of cargoes at the seaport .

Princess noted this in a press statement issued in Abuja said Amaechi has distinguished himself with unprecedented landmark projects.

In her words “He also influenced the partnership of the Ministry of Works to work on the Lagos road that leads to the seaport and that will tackle the traffic gridlock experienced on the axis, amongst many others.