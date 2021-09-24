Group tips Sen. Akume for APC national chair

The Queen Amina Support Initiative (QASI), has advised the All Progressives Congress (APC), to elect Senator George Akume as its national chairman.

The group in a statement Thursday, issued in Jos by its Director General Segun Nelson, said it has since commenced canvassing votes for the serving Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs.

The statement reads, “He is a man of the people, a politician who knows his worth and friendly to everyone across the country.

“Akume, who started his career as a civil servant a two-term Governor of Benue State, a two-term Senator, and now Minister is the right candidate to lead the APC to its desired position of power. They described Akume as a child of destiny that has been tested and trusted both at the grassroots and State levels to deliver the mandate of APC.

“We are calling on all APC card-carrying members across the country to support George Akume ahead of the 2021 APC National Convention so that he will continue to bring more innovative ideas for the benefit of the party and Nigerians,”.