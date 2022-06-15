Group to APC: Appoint NCPC boss Pam as Tinubu’s running mate 

The Northern Inter-Tribal / Inter-Religious Alliance for Peace, Unity and Development (NITIAPD) Wednesday appealed to the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to nominate a Christian of northern origin as vice presidential candidate of the party.

Addressing the press Wednesday in Abuja, the national secretary, Comrade Aaron Mike Odeh, said so many names might have been suggested by political jobbers, but the group suggests that the leadership of the ruling APC should consider Reverend Yakubu Pam, the current executive secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) as running mate to Alhaji Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

“Let me emphatically say that we as a well organised voluntary organisation, are not against suggestions to appoint a Moslem as running mate, in view of the fact that we are in a democratic era where every individual or organisation, have the right to air their views on societal issues,” he said.

He stated further that as a socio-cultural and inter-religion body with the sole aim of preaching peaceful co-existence, unity and development, NITIAPD appeals to the ruling APC to choose Dr. Pam as the vice presidential candidate of the party.

He said: “Yakubu Pam is a well-known great nationalist par excellence, a bridge builder and a highly detribalised Nigerian with highly profitable links across all the local government areas in Nigeria.

“The organisation has it on good authority that Reverend Pam, as the present executive secretary of the commission, has always taken into serious consideration federal character principles. He does this by making sure that every segment of the society is fully involved in the day-to-day running of the affairs of the commission.”

