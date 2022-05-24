Group to Bala: Stop pursuing presidency, continue as Bauchi governor

The Bauchi state intelligentsia on the aegis of Bauchi Intellectuals Bureau Federation (BIBF) has called on the state governor, Bala Mohammed, to shelve his bid for the presidency and remain in Bauchi to complete the good works he has started.

Addressing journalists, Tuesday, after a meeting in Abuja to appraise the progress recorded in Bauchi in the last two years, BIBF’s chairman, Danladi Sahabi Hassan, said if Bala should accede to the patriotic plea to remain in Bauchi by sacrificing his deserved presidential ambition for the sake of his people, he would then have eminently earned in words and indeed, the appellation “His Excellency.”

The group said: “His name will go down in history as the governor who took over at an unusual time in human history, yet rose and excelled beyond the limitations of the enormous challenges he inherited.”

The group stated that there is no sacrifice that is too big to make by the governor, for a people desperately in need of credible and purposeful leadership and who wholeheartedly entrusted their mandate on him, hoping for a secure future and improved general well-being.

“It is important to point out here that the Bauchi voters did not make a mistake in electing Mohammed, the state under his stewardship, has today become the reference point across the country in terms of good, focused, impactful, inclusive, responsible, responsive, innovative and humane governance.

“It will therefore be disheartening that when Bauchi needs him the most, and the people are prepared to give him a second mandate with the sincere conviction that all the laudable projects started by his administration will be completed, and more impactful policies, programmes and projects will be implemented in the second tenure, our dear governor is aiming for a higher national assignment at the expense of the collective hopes and aspirations of the people,” the group said.

The group recalled that in 2019, Bauchi state voters trusted Bala Mohammed to lead the state out of its limitations into a future in which the people will live secure lives and pursue livelihoods in a progressive democratic environment that will be put in place and protected by him.

