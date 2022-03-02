Group to Bayelsa govt: Punish Ekeowe for demolishing Dame Jonathan’s hotel

The Citizen Watch Advocacy Initiative (CWAI), a pro-democracy civil society, and human rights group, has condemned the demolition of a segment of the hotel premises owned by former First Lady of Nigeria, Mrs. Dame Patience Jonathan, by Mr. Alabo Gideon Ekeowe, head of Bayelsa State Physical Planning and Development Board (BSPPDB) on Friday, February 25, 2022.

The hotel, Aridolf Resort Wellness and Spa, was bulldozed without following due procedure, guideline and rule of law.

A statement by the Executive Secretary of CWAI, Omoba Kenneth Aigbegbele, Tuesday, lambasted the head of BSPPDP, Alabo Ekeowe, a former Secretary to the State Government and head of Bayelsa state department that demolished a section of the well-known hotel premises.

The hotel, according to the statement, has catered for both the upper echelon of the state and middle class, even playing host as rich cultural centre of the state during major Bayelsa state government functions.

The statement said Mr Ekeowe and his demolition team did not resort to the pending processes before the Bayelsa State High Court between the management of the hotel and the Bayelsa State Police, but took matters into their hands by demolishing the 5-Star hotel.

“The state government knew full well that as a former Mother of the Nation, Mrs. Jonathan had paved way for the development of the state by developing the first class resort and hospitality organization in the state,” Aigbelegbe said.

“The audacity and temerity to demolish the hotel and indirectly injure the reputation of the former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, who had remained a stabilising factor not only in Nigeria but Africa, and also instrumental to the development of the Niger Delta region, are outstandingly shocking,” CWAI added.

“We, therefore, call on Mr. Ekeowe to stop forthwith his illegal action, obey constituted authority and show respect for Jonathan’s family and for elders generally as envisioned in the present government of Mr. Douye Diri, who sees the former president as his father and mentor,” he said