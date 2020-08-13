Group to FG: Call Gwarzo to order at FIIRO

A civil society group, the Citizens Watch Advocacy Initiative (CWAI),has called on the federal government to restrain the excesses of the Chairman, Governing Board of the Federal Institute of Industrial Research Oshodi (FIIRO), Alhaji Ibrahim Gwarzo.

The group, in a press statement issued by its Executive Secretary, Omoba Kenneth Aigbegbele, Wednesday, CWAI accused Ibrahim Gwarzo of “running the revered institution as Military Administrator”, thereby creating unease within the system.

“He (Gwarzo) takes no orders, instructions or initiatives from the supervisory ministry – the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology. Alhaji Ibrahim is unilaterally running the institute of government as his private property. In addition, he has appropriated all the tools of governance and administration to himself by administering FIIRO as a Military Administrator (MILAD),” the release said.

The group wondered what must have kept the governing board of FIIRO from reinstating the Ag. DG after the Ministry had given the directive to the Chairman of the board and after the orchestrated investigation carried out had declared his innocence to all allegations.

The group recalled that the suspended Acting DG of FIIRO, Dr Chima Igwe, was yet to be reinstated despite clearance from the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

It wondered why a directive from the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology for the Acting DG’s reinstatement since May 2020, has not been carried out.

The CSO, therefore, called on “the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, to reign his power on the FIIRO governing board to stop forthwith all the shenanigans at FIIRO.”