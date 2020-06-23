Group to FG: Re-establish boundary between Nasarawa, Benue



A group Keana host communities of Keana local government area of Nasarawa state Tuesday, called on the federal government to re establish the authentic boundary between Nasarawa and Benue states for the interest of peace and development of the two states.



The call was made in a joint press briefing in Lafia, the state capital by its leaders Alago Development Association (ADA) Kadarko branch and Gwandara Development Education and Cultural Association (GWADECA) Giza branch Adole Usman and Abdullahi Adi respectively.



The duo said the government should kindly act based on the existing boundary instruments of 1916,1919 and 1924 in order to ensure lasting peace and harmony in the areas.



They also appealed to the government of Nasarawa state to set up a high powered administrative panel of inquiry to look into the allegations raised by Tiv write up in one of the national dailies of May 24, 2020 with the caption “Tiv communities under herdsmen attack cry out”.



The group said its reaction was with a view to coming up with a holistic and comprehensive solution to the lingering mischief by the reporter who allowed his personal interest to interfere with his official conduct.

According to the group, “Our particular area of concern, is that the reporter’s journalistic competence and non- adherence to the doctrine of neutrality; his assertion that;



“The indigenous Tiv people that live in Kadarko and Giza chiefdoms are faced with imminent annihilation as these chiefs continue to sponsor Fulani mercenaries masquerading as herdsmen to attack maim and kill our people and forcefully take over our ancestral farmland to advance their land grabbing agenda”.



The group also alleged that their peace loving people have over the years been killed and maimed while their towns were physically attacked as their farmlands were destroyed for no justifiable reasons by the Tiv people.

“This is in addition to the continued harassment and lodgment of frivolous criminal allegations and dragging of our revered traditional rulers particularly their Royal Highnesses the Sangarin Giza and Osokadoko of Kadarko to the Nasarawa state police command and AIG Zone 4 in Makurdi,” they said.



They explained that the traditional rulers have been subjected to unending litigations, acts which the Tiv people would not subject even their clan heads.