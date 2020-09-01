Group to Ortom: You’re planning to monopolise cattle business after leaving office

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has been accused of plots to monopolise cattle rearing business in the Middle-Belt after leaving office in 2023.

The Middle Belt Conscience Guard (MBCG), made this known at a press conference on Tuesday in Abuja, warning the governor not to set the region on fire with his “inflammatory rhetoric” against the National Water Resources Bill.

Speaking on behalf of the group, national president, Prince Enero said Governor Ortom’s ancestry and connection to Fulani (grandfather) makes cattle rearing a part of him.

Enero said, the governor perceives the Fulani as a threat to his seemingly booming cattle business which he hopes to expand further when he leaves office in 2023.

The bill initiated in 2019, among other things, seeks to establish a regulatory framework for the water resources sector, provide for the equitable and sustainable development management, use and conserve Nigeria’s surface water, groundwater resources and related matters.

Governor Ortom, who has persistently voiced his displeasure, said the bill is anti-federalism aimed to grab lands for pastoralists.

However, MBCG said the governor’s criticism without reaching out to the National Assembly is a strategic way of priming Benue people to embrace violence if the legislation is eventually passed.

Enero said; “We are also aware that Benue state has 14 representatives in the National Assembly – three in the Senate and 11 in the House of Representatives. If he comes down from his high horse and coordinates these representatives to lobby their colleagues in the National Assembly, Benue state alone can singularly shut down the National Water Resources Bill.

“But because Ortom scarcely has any track record of cordial relations with anyone, he is not able to wield such influence, hence the resort to inflammatory rhetoric without a thought for how this affects the long-term peace and stability of the Middle Belt, including Benue state.”