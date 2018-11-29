Group to protest  over Akwa Ibom Assembly invasion

The Save Ijaw Nation Group (SING), a Pan-Niger Delta group, says it will commence mass protest tomorrow to protest against the desperate attempt of some politicians, who are being openly aided by the Nigerian Police Force, to truncate Democracy in Akwa Ibom.

Speaking through its Executive Director, Idris Usman, in Abuja, the group said Nigerians can no longer watch, and allow the rascality of a very insignificant minority of politicians, in Akwa Ibom State, to hijack power from democratically elected legislators and attempt to impeach the governor.

He likened the ongoing situation in the State, to a coup, asking why the police will continually exhibit such unbridled manner of partisanship, while aiding five former members of the State House of Assembly, to continually disrupt the legitimate activities of the Assembly, while at the same time, unleashing violence on law abiding workers, within the Assembly, and other innocent citizens of the State.

The group said it planned to picket the Force Headquarters in Abuja, until the police authority, desist from actions that keep promoting lawlessness, and seek to undermine the democratic rights of the people of Akwa Ibom State.

It promised to submit its petitions to the National Assembly, the National Human Rights Commission, Embassy of the United States and other foreign missions in Abuja.