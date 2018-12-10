Group to SERAP: You Can’t Force President on Ganduje

The Peoples Alliance for Indigenous Rights (PAIR) has replied the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) that it lacks the locus to force President Muhammadu Buhari to act on the “spurious allegation’ of bribe-taking against Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state.

SERAP had sued President Buhari for failing to direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami (SAN), and the appropriate anti-corruption agencies to investigate allegations of bribery against Governor Ganduje.

But in a statement, yesterday in Abuja, the National Coordinator of PAIR, Nze Francis Okoronkwo, said that SERAP should be aware that a competent Court has ruled on the matter of the alleged bribe against the Kano State House of Assembly.

“The SERAP should stop playing to the gallery and be in tune with happenings. The SERAP cannot claim to be in court when a court of coordinate jurisdiction has barred the state assembly from going on with the wild goose chase.

“If the SERAP is convinced of its goal, it should appeal the judgment of the Kano State High Court rather than seeking to compel the president as if he is a judge and at the same time the head of the executive.

“What the SERAP and other busybodies should note is that millions of the people of Kano state are with Governor Ganduje and the APC, therefore, this red herring amounts to nothing,” the statement read.

Okoronkwo cautioned the SERAP and other organisations from overheating the polity by their bellicose stance on national issues especially in the run up to the 2019 elections.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.