Group to youth: Avoid wrong choice in 2023 

Youths movement advocating for good governance and a change that will uplift the well-being of Nigerians named We2gedaNG, has called on the Nigerian youth to be mindful of the leaders they will vote for come 2023 in order to avoid making wrong choices.

Leader of the movement, Ibrahim Hussein Abdulkareem, stated this during their congress meeting held at Mumbayya House Kano.

He said the Nigerian youth needed to compose their minds and ensure that only credible and qualified people are elected into political offices.

“We are advocating for good standard of good living for Nigerians so that they will have access to good education, health care services, improved agriculture, and enhance the welfare of the public sector,” he said.

He maintained that the youth have vital role to play in the selection of Nigerian leaders, especially in this democratic dispensation.

He noted that the meeting was aimed at acquainting youth in Kano state the role they can play in bringing change that would impact positively on the lives of Nigerians.

Speaking while presenting a paper titled “Kano politics is for Kano,” an academic from Bayero University Kano, Professor Kamilu Sani Fagge, said Kano is a center of politics right from the beginning of Nigeria’s politics.

He recalled the role people from Kano played during the struggle for independence, saying history would never forget the tireless efforts of true nationalists.

Fagge said youths of nowadays can also replicate the hard work and dedication of those who struggled for independence in bringing the change Nigerians we’re yarning for.