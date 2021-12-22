Group trains 189 people in agribusiness in Niger, Kogi

The Xploits Consulting Ltd., on Wednesday said, it has trained about 189 people in agribusiness in Kogi and Niger States.

Mrs Grace Taiwo, the Director, Communication at Xploits consulting Ltd., disclosed this when she addressed participants at a workshop in Bosso, Niger state.

She said the organisation selected 95 participants from Chanchaga and Bosso Local Government Areas, Niger state, and recently trained 94 people on the same skill in Kotonkarfe and Bassa LGAs, in Kogi state.

“Xploit consulting is training the people on agribusiness, on (poultry and fish farming), specifically, selection of species, feed, and medication, among others.

“The whole essence of the training is to improve the livelihood of the participants which by extension will help alleviate poverty in the areas.

“Also, the training will contribute to the ongoing efforts targeted at diversification of the Nigerian economy by igniting the participants’ interest in agribusiness,” she said.

Taiwo, however, advised the participants to pay attention to the training to acquire better knowledge, as such would enable them train other people on the skill in the area.

Speaking on behalf of the participants, Mrs Elizabeth Mesini, a farmer in Bosso LGA, expressed gratitude for being part of the training.

Mesini, however, appreciated Access bank and xploits consulting for providing the free training to them, adding that it was a great opportunity to their community.

She appealed to other NGOs and meaningful Nigerians to support the farmers financially by equipping them with farming tools, adding that most of the participants were pensioners.

Also, Mr Mu’azu Lako, the District Head of Bosso (Sarkin Bosso), thanked the organisations for the knowledge they equipped the people with, adding that the effort would reduce poverty in the area.

“This training came at the better time as the knowledge gathered will be used tremendously. We will ensure that the training extends to other people in the community,” he said.

Source: NAN

