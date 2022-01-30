Group urges AbdulRazaq to declare 1st Muharram as public holiday

The alumni association of Markaz Agege has urged Kwara state governor, Mal. Abdul-Rahman Abdul-Razaq to declare the first day of Islamic calendar – 1st Muharram – as public holiday.

The group’s leader, and a renowned Islamic cleric, Dr Yusuf Kolawole Jimoh, made the call recently while participating in a special prayer organised for the chairman of the National Hijra Committee in Kwara state and 1st Grand Kadi of Kwara state, the late Justice Abdulkadir Orire.

According to the Islamic scholar, “The marking of the commencement of New Islamic Calendar Year by Nigerian Muslims started in Ilorin – the Kwara State capital 42 years ago (1980) after which other States in the country joined in the celebration some years later.”

He said it is ironical to note that several other states that joined had succeeded in securing 1st Muharram as public holiday in their states while Kwara state that hosted the first celebration was yet to do so.

While commending the state governor for attending the last Maolid-Nabiyy celebration held at the Kwara State Stadium, Ilorin recently, he appealed to the governor ” to urgently approve the declaration of 1st Muharram as work-free day”, adding that states with less Muslim population had declared the day as public holiday.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Chief Imam of Ansaru-Deen Society of Nigeria Ilorin branch, Imam Shafi Muhammad, who officiated at the prayer session, admonished all political office holders and leaders in all capacities to use their offices to serve Almighty Allah and humanity with absolute sincerity, adding that, that is the only way the positions could be of benefit them here and hereafter.

Many eminent personalities attended the event, including the new chairman of Kwara State Hijra Committee, Professor Badmos Lanre Yusuf, National Coordinator of the Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria, Mal Ibrahim Abdullahi.