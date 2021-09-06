Group urges APC to consider North Central for chairman, backs Akume

Ahead of the national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), a coalition of North east APC groups has urged the party to consider George Akume, a former governor of Benue state and serving minister of special duties who hails from the North Central zone as next national chairman.

Addressing a press conference in Bauchi, the convener of the coalition Ayuba Hassan explained that the North Central is at the moment the most marginalised region in the national politics, hence the need for the ruling party to slot the national chairmanship to them.

Buttressing his points, Ayuba pointed out that President Muhammadu Buhari comes from North west, vice president is from South west, senate president from the North east, while the speaker House of Representatives is from the South west again.

According to him, the coalition was formed from across the North east APC youths and stakeholders with the aim of fostering unity, justice and fairness among all party members and working towards the success of the party beyond 2023.

The group opined that if Akume emerges as next national chairman, it will address the current political imbalance among the six geopolitical zones of the country adding that with his political skills, Akume could lead the party well.