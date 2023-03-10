Group urges APC to zone Reps speakership to South-east, tips Kalu

The Coalition of South Eastern Young Leaders Association (CSYLA), an apolitical pressure group, has appealed to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone the position of the speaker of the House of Representatives to the South-east.

CSYLA, in a statement signed by Dr. Ogwo Okechukwu Kalu in Awka, Anambra state, on Friday, argued that the South-east “stands a better chance of producing the next speaker of the house if denied the position of the President of the Senate.

According to them, the best candidate for the position of speaker from the zone, is Benjamin Okezie Kalu, APC stalwart and the member representing Bende Federal Constituency (Abia state), who is currently the spokesperson and chairman, Committee on Media and Public Affairs.

“The Association resolved that the leadership of the House of Representatives will be better under Benjamin Okezie Kalu, the current spokesperson of the House of Representatives. We are confident that he will build on the landmark achievements of Femi Gbajabiamila and Wase, who brought great innovations on better ways of getting things done in the legislature.

“As the spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has demonstrated credibility, capacity, commitment, dedication and high sense of responsibility in discharging his duties of managing the image of the House of Representatives. He balanced the narratives and showed the legislature in a good light before Nigerians,” the statement read in part.

