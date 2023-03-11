Zone speakership position to North-central, group begs APC

The National leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), have been urged to zone the Speakership of the House of Representatives to the North-central zone of the country.

The National Coordinator, Exemplary Leadership (EL), Hon. Hassan Isa Maimadara, made the call in Jos, during a press briefing.

He also urged the President-elect, the vice President-elect as well as all elected members of the House of Representatives, to support Deputy Speaker Idris Ahmad Wase for the exalted position.

According to the group, the call became important considering political balancing, adding that the zone garnered votes that contributed to the election of Bola Ahmad Tinubu.

“We deemed it necessary to drum support for North Central because the zone has performed excellently for APC during February 25 presidential election.

“By doing so, we are also calling on the leadership of the party and members of next National Assembly to support Wase who is from North Central, to become the next Speaker of the House because of his experience and exemplary leadership.

“He is a man who is widely accepted by all sections of the country devoid of sentiment,” he said.

He also recalled how Wase supported Femi Gbajabiamila to become the speaker, while he was unanimously chosen as deputy speaker.

He added that their combination has provided the most cordial, credible and purposeful leadership.

“Wase was a majority leader and now Deputy Speaker, therefore he is competent to provide quality leadership for the House and the country at large,” he said.

