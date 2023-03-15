Group urges Atiku, Obi to sheathe sword, contribute to building Nigeria

A Diaspora Support group, SOWENON Coordinated Initiative, has called on other presidential candidates of the just concluded presidential election to sheathe their sword and contribute to the task of building a new Nigeria.

They also congratulated the President – Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his Vice Elect, Senator Kashim Shettima for their victory at the 2023 presidential poll.

The National Coordinator, Dr Samuel Jenfa, in a congratulatory letter to the President – elect, said, “Your popular choice and emergence at the presidential poll has in no unmistaken terms demonstrate your popularity among the people”.

Dr Jenfa states that, Tinubu’s choice as the 16th elected President of Democratic Nigeria, no doubt, will usher in peace, security and economic growth to the nation.

“Your intimidating credentials as a foremost democrat among others are motivations for our association’s unflinching support with spread across the country”, Dr Jenfa added.

According to him, all the States Chapter of SOWENON Coordinated Initiative, have been directed to mobilise support towards ensuring a peaceful transition of power and hand over ceremony in May.

He explained that Tinubu/Shettima administration will bring in a transformational leadership that turn the country’s economy around for growth and steady progress.

