Group urges Buhari to declare State of Emergency against rape

A group, Nigeria Female Youth Organisation has called for death sentence for rapists in Nigeria.

They also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a State of Emergency on rape.

The president of the group, Princess Mimi Peters who stated this during a walk against rape to the ministry of women affairs in Abuja on Tuesday, added that indecent dressing is not a justification for rape.

She said: “We are here today because of the incessant cases of rape in the country and violence against women. We can’t bear it anymore.

“You can see what I am holding in my hands; this is red card to all rapist in Nigeria, they don’t belong here. We have declared them as killers and we asking the president of Nigeria to declare a State of Emergency on rape. We are here to tell them that enough is enough. They are killers and we all know where killers supposed to be. They are not supposed to be with human beings.

“Indecent dressing is not the reason for rape. We are not here to justify indecent dressing but there is no justification for rape. Even if I am naked you don’t have the right to rape me. My no is my no; You have to get my consent to do want you want to do. All a rapist need is an opportunity. A rapist is a rapist”.

Receiving the protesters, the Minister of women affairs, Paulen Tallen, who said Women have been pushed to the wall and abused by some irresponsible men in the society, reiterated the commitment of the president to ending the rising cases of rape in the country.

“On behalf president Muhammed Buhari, I want to assure like never before we have a political commitment on issues of rape like we have now. Mr President is very committed to see that we drive this home and his working towards us having zero tolerance to rape and Gender Based Violence (GBV).

“He has given a matching order to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) to ensure that any case taken to the police is handled with dispatch and that the enforcement should be done without delay.”

Speaking further, she said rape is a societal war, saying the president has set up an inter-ministerial committee to tackle the issue.

“We are in the battle field and this war is a societal war. It is not just a war for the ministry of women affairs. It is a societal problem and it must be addressed as such.

“The President has put in place an inter-ministerial committee comprising ministry of women affairs, health, justice, information education; we are all in it.

.”I condemn rape in its entirety; a rapist is a killer and I join you in given him a red card. Last week we had a meeting with all the 36 state government and all of them are committed and state that have domesticated the Child Right Acts and VAP Acts promised to do so.

“The sex offender register will also be open in all the states. We have already displayed ours at the Women development centre and NAPTIP has also displayed it. So we want the picture of the rapists, their name and address to displayed. And they will be condemned and shamed,” she said.

Related

No tags for this post.