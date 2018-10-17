Group urges Buhari to ignore attack on Kachukwu

All Progressives Congress (APC) pressure group yesterday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to ignore media attacks against the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr.

Ibe Kachikwu, saying they came from faceless political jobbers and desperadoes.

The Anioma Youths Mandate for Buhari (AYMB) made the appeal in a statement signed by Pastor Norbert Sochukwudinma and three others in reaction to a letter addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari by some elements within the party in the state where they accused the minister of deliberately and covertly working with PDP to kill the chances of APC in the state in 2019.

Norbert expressed shock at the persistent attacks on the minister who has been a pillar to the party both financially and otherwise.

He said that no amount of blackmail could pull the minister down as long as he carries out his official duties in line with the change mantra of the present administration under Buhari.

The group said the reason why the attacks have remained unabated was because the sponsors of these attacks want the minister’s job at all cost and would stop at nothing to smear him before the President and the entire world.

He dismissed as baseless and unfounded the allegation that the minister is working covertly with the governor of the state, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa

