Group urges community participation in anti-corruption fight

The Say No Campaign Nigeria has advocated for community participation in the fight against corruption in both public and private sectors of the country.

Speaking during a town hall meeting with community leaders in Edo state, Co-Convener of the Say No Nigeria, Mr. Eze Nwagwu at the meeting supported by the MacArthur Foundation, urged the community leaders to use their respected and prestigious positions to fight corruption and influence good governance in their various communities, asides merely complaining about corrupt practices.

He said the Edo town hall meeting tagged “Community Approach to Combating Corruption” was the sixth of such engagement in the country coming after that of Kano, Borno, Enugu, Lagos, and Akwa-Ibom states and was designed to steer up peoples’ interest in fighting corruption from the local or community level. He added that the campaign is interested in an anti-corruption fight led by the people.

Also making remarks, representative of The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Emmanuel Kudu noted that traditional rulers need to volunteer information to the anti-corruption agencies who will investigate and do the needful, as this is one way they can contribute to the fight beyond mobilising their community people.

The Edo/Delta states Public Enlightenment Officer of Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Raphael Mmadike, stated that every community member should try and own the constituency projects within their domain; track and ensure its implementation, to benefit everyone in the community.