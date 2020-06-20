Group urges community participation in anti-corruption fight

Anti-corruption network, Citizen Movement Against Corruption in Nigeria, has reiterated the need for communities to join the anti-corruption fight in the country.

Executive Director of Peering Advocacy and Advancement Centre in Africa (PAACA) who doubles as co-convener of the citizen movement against corruption in Nigeria, Ezenwa Nwagwu, made the call in a statement.

The ‘Say No Campaign’ embarked on via the Community Anti-corruption Working Group (CAWG)

project, across the country since 2018, according to him, was to establish foot soldiers to drive the agenda in communities.

Nwagwu noted that the plethora of anti-corruption initiatives across the country were huge, saying expectations were high for the government to meet up with the challenges.

He, therefore, cautioned government from dropping corruption charges or overturning judgments

in favour of high profile corruption officials.

Speaking further, he said the establishment of community anti-corruption network has stimulated and sustained community participation.

He also observed that the effect in the past in relation to the initiative was successful in the FCT; in communities like Abaji, Bwari, Kuje and Kwali area councils.

The statement further said; “In these communities, the popular anticorruption citizen movement, the ‘Say No Campaign’, established its community anti-corruption networks.

“The activities have led to the completion of abandoned projects; influenced new projects and improved public service delivery in their communities.”

Nwagwu gave kudos to other movements such as the Lawyers Network Against Corruption (LAWNAC), Network of Religious and Traditional Leaders Against Corruption (NRETLAC) by PAACA, for engaging in anti corruption issues within their spaces.

