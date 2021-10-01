Group urges Edo govt to lift embargo on hospital project

A Non-Governmental Organization, Talakawa parliament has urged governor Godwin Obaseki to use his office and allow work resume at the site of an ongoing hospital project in Ugbokun community, Ovia North East local government area of Edo state.

The group’s president Marxist Kola Edokpayi, made the appeal on Thursday when he led elders of the community on a protest march to the government House in Benin City and the Oba of Benin palace.

Kola said the health centre which is being built by a philanthropist, Dr. Osazee Woghiren would provide residents in the community access to qualitative health care; including travellers on Benin-Lagos road whom may need emergency medicare.

He stated that the people were however taken aback after a board was erected on the site with the inscription: “Caveat Emptor, This is Edo State Government Forest Reserve. No Trespass”.

According to the activist,”such impediment may discourage investors”, adding, “whereas the people are lack health care presently. Farmers who sustain injuries will have to be taken to Benin; and some of them might pass on in the process.

“Government have in the past allocated lands to private investors which will in turn develope the community and provide employment for the people. “

An elder of the community, Pa Francis Osawaru, said the health cente which is near completion is would be donated to the locals when completed