Group urges Kogi monarchs, religious leaders to fight corruption

Wadata Media and Advocacy Centre (WAMAC) has charged traditional rulers, religious leaders and communities to join hands in the fight against corruption through dialogue and discourse to achieve maximum result.

The project manager, WAMAC Zubair Abdurra’uf Idris, gave the charge in Lokoja Monday during a town hall meeting on anti-corruption and promotion of good governance in Nigeria.

Idris said the aim of the town hall meeting was to awake the consciousness of the stakeholders to rise up and hold political leaders accountable as well as change the ugly attitudes of corrupt practices in all facets of live.

The town hall meeting which was organised by WAMAC and supported by The John D and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation has the theme: “Community Participation in the Fight against Corruption in Nigeria using local language.”

He said the choice of the theme was borne out of the desire of WAMAC to involve traditional rulers and religious leaders in the fight against the menace.

“In the last three years, WAMAC has been crisscrossing the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria to sensitise the public on the menace of corruption.

“We at WAMAC with the support of MacArthur Foundation ventured into the fight against corruption in our various communities for accelerated development to compliment efforts of anti-corruption agencies of government,” he said.