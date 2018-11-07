Group urges LASG to clear, fix drainage around LUTH

The Lagos State Government has been called upon to immediately clear and fix the drainages around the Idi-Araba, Idi-Oro, Onipanu and Mushin Areas where the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, (LUTH), is located in order to avoid health hazards for residents.

Speaking in Abuja yesterday, the Executive Director of Media Against Impunity Nigeria {MAIN NGR), Prince Meshack Idehen, said the recently trended optics showing the entrance of LUTH ravaged by flood and filth streamed from various parts of the city and deposited at the hospital’s entrance was aweful for a modern, cosmopolitan city like Lagos.

Idehen said clearing and fixing drainages was solely the responsibility of the state government and not that of LUTH which is a federal hospital, or the Federal Ministry of Health which is devoted to more essential causes.

The MAIN NGR boss said the group is calling on, and appealing to the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, to immediately clear the entrance of LUTH of all filths, muck and grime, and fix the drainage systems in and around the areas where the hospital is situated.

“It is not by chance that the University of Lagos Teaching Hospital (LUTH) is sited at Ishaga Road, Idi Araba. It is the developments brought about by the commercial and residential activities in Lagos that has led to this problem.

“We are very concerned about the trending picture of the flood ravaged, very unsightly optics at the entrance of the University of Lagos. The challenge shown by that picture as far as MAIN NGR is concerned, is beyond the scope and capacity of LUTH, and even the Federal Ministry of Health in Abuja.

“It is clearly a Lagos state government problem that must be addressed by the state government. That is why MAIN NGR is appealing to governor Ambode, to immediately do the needful by clearing those drains and sewages.

