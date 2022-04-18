Group urges MSSN to return to Dawah, empowerment, education

The Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN) has urged the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN) to return to the excellence of the past in the areas of unity, dawah, empowerment as well as inculcating Islamic moral values and citizenship education.

MMPN in a statement by its national president, Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Monday, said at 68 years, MSSN has come a long way in bringing together Muslims from various backgrounds and training them in line with the teachings of Islam for national unity, cohesion and development.

MSSN established on 18th April, 1954 in Lagos, derived its main focus from Allah’s divine injunction as contains in Qur’an 3 verse 103 thus: “And hold firmly to the rope of Allah, all together and do not become divided.”

The, this was the tenet of the forefathers of MSSN as they ensured the unity of purpose and speak with one voice as an Ummah but this cannot be said of today’s MSSN.

It lamented that MSSN with its numerical strength has been weakened with proliferation of sub-groups and societies along ideological and selfish interest, thus destroying the strong foundation of unity and bond among its members.

MMPN stated that the modest achievements of MSSN in the past was due to the commitment, dedication and vision of the founding fathers of the society, which somehow has been eroded presently due to many distractions.

Continuing, the statement reads: “Owing to its formidable unity then, MSSN has been able to produce statesmen, seasoned administrators, ministers, governors, lawmakers, vice chancellors, head of government ministries, departments and agencies and captains of Industries that have made commendable impacts in their various fields but that cannot be said of the present day MSSN.”