Group urges NASS, Buhari on NATFORCE bill





A Non-Government organization under auspices Youth Advocate for Enhanced Security and Good Governance (YAESAGG) has pleaded for the quick assent of the bill to establish the National Taskforce for the Control of Small Fire Arms and Light Weapons (NATFORCE).

The group who stressed the importance of the passage and subsequent assent of the bill, observed that when fully operational, the security outfit would put an end to the indiscriminate use of small and light weapons, arms, ammunitions as well as all act of vandalism.

The spokesman of the group, Comrade Sagir Adams, who stated this to newsmen shortly after the group’s meeting in Zaria, explained that already, the bill to establish the outfit has undergone public hearing at the National Assembly.

Comrade Adams hoped that the assent to the bill by Mr.President will not be delayed to enable the security outfit contribute its quota towards ensuring a safe and secured nation.

The spokesman noted that NATFORCE is fully ready and professionally armed to ensure prohibition of illegal arms.

He cited Liberia, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Cote d’Ivoire, Guinea as some African countries that have already established the Commission.

Comrade Adams observed that there is no commission charged specifically with the responsibility of controlling such illegal activities in the country, hence the need for the government to hasten the passage of the bill to enable it swing into action.

He applauded the Director General NARTFORCE, Dr.Baba Mohammed, for his dodgedness and untiring commitment towards achieving the set goal.