Group urges NIMASA DG to contest for governorship

A Kaduna-based political group has called on the director-general of the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Malam Bashir Jamoh, to declare interest to contest for the governor of Kaduna state in 2023.

The National Democratic Group (NDG) in a statement signed by its national coordinator, Alhaji Abdulrasheed Adekeye, in Kaduna Sunday said the call on the DG NIMASA to contest and succeed Mallam Nasiru Ahmed El-Rufai is because the group believes he can wear the big shoes, because of his records as an excellent administrator.

The group said the fact that Governor El-Rufai had used the office to create an everlasting impression of a successful politician and administrator, the state required other strategists who can add value to the success story and make Kaduna state greater.

He said Governor El-Rufai had become an institution and that it is only a more capable hand that will take Kaduna state to a greater level that is needed, hence the call on Mallam Jamoh whose record of administration for almost thirty years is impressive.

“As politicians, who are also keen observers in the rapid development of the state under the current government, believe that any level of development is a function of the leader’s sincere commitment and the continuation of the development pace of El-Rufai government requires another tireless politician and administrator to continue in 2023,” the group added.

The group also said Bashir Jamoh with track records of economic development can sustain both the political and economic blueprint of the state, now that Governor El-Rufai had put in place quality infrastructure that will boost the economic fortunes of the state in the nearest future.

The group stated that Kaduna needs another tireless politician cum administrator to succeeded Governor El-Rufai and they have discovered that the DG NIMASA has all the qualities required to carry on from Governor El-Rufai will bow out and that is what informed their persuasion that Bashir Jamoh should put his hat in the ring and join the race.