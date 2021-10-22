Group urges North-east residents to support military onslaught against terrorists

A non-partisan advocacy group, the North-East Peace Advocates (NEPA) has urged residents of the area to support the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) in its ongoing onslaught against remnants of Boko Haram/Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) fighters.

The group said its investigation revealed that successes recorded by the military have led to the return of business activities in most parts of the state.

The group while drumming support for the military said comments by notable figures in the region like the 2019 governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Alhaji Mamman Durka and the National Security Adviser to the President, Maj.-Gen. Babagana Mongonu (retd) are a testament of the military’s committed to ending the war.

The group quoted Durkwa as saying that the efforts of the Nigerian Military not only led to the defeat of Boko Haram, but paved way for peaceful conduct of APC State Congresses in Maiduguri as all delegates, and party supporters were able to come from far and near to grace the ceremony.

According to him, “The relative peace and sustained efforts from the government and our security agencies is a good thing that happened to the people of Borno and the North-east in general.

“Unlike in the past, when people were sleeping with their two eyes opened for fear of Boko Haram onslaught, you can see how peaceful the APC Congress went on in Maiduguri, many delegates from far and near and across the 27 local government areas attended.

“Most of our roads are safer than before, on this note, I want to commend President Buhari, Governor Zulum, security agencies and of course the resilient people of the region towards defeating insurgents, where thousands of them (terrorists) including their families have began to surrender and lay down their arms for peace to reign

NEPA also quoted the National Security Adviser to the President, Maj. Gen. Babagana Mongonu (retd) who announced the killing of Malam Bako, the successor of Abu Musab Al-Barnawi, the leader of the ISWAP.

According to the NSA “The fact again is that the armed forces, the land forces have done an excellent job because in the span of one month we have been able to take out the leadership of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) – that is Abu Musab Al-barnawi.

“Two days ago, the man who succeeded him, one Malam Bako, one of the prominent leaders of the Shura Council of the Islamic State of West African Province, was also taken out.

“So, the operations being conducted by the armed forces in the Northern parts of the country put a lot of pressure on the Islamic State of West African Province, Boko Haram and also the tangential group known as Islamic State in the Greatest Sahara.’’

In a press release signed by the group’s Secretary, Ibrahim Shugaba, NEPA saluted the Nigerian military under the 7 Division Garrison of Operation Hadin Kai for successfully clearing 25 fighters of ISWAP and Boko Haram who manned dozens of gun trucks on Monday evening along Chabbal on Maiduguri-Gubio road.

The press release urged people in the region to continue to support the Armed Forces of Nigeria under the leadership of Gen. LEO Irabor in every way possible.

It reminded the people of the numerous sacrifices of military personnel to restore peace, saying their efforts must be recognized and supported.