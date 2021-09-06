Group urges Oyetola to sign anti-open grazing bill



The Kiriji Heritage Defenders, Sunday urged Osun atate Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, to sign the anti open grazing bill recently passed into law by the state House of Assembly.



A statement signed and made available to newsmen by its Director General, Dr. Ademola Ekundayo, said the bill as passed has provided the state the enablement to contain atrocities linked to the criminal herdsmen.



According to the group, when it becomes law, there will be needed constitutional cover for farmers, who are mostly victims of the nefarious activities of the criminal herders and protect them more.



“When protected, the farmers would be able to engage in farming activities and produce more food for the people.



“Needless loss of lives mostly occasioned by the use of cows to graze on farmlands would be curbed.



“And if the bill had been signed, we demand that, the public should be informed that the bill has been signed. We are not comfortable with the uncertainty surrounding the bill.



“Peaceful coexistence would be guaranteed and development would be better pursued in such atmosphere,” it added.