Group urges Tinubu to tackle corruption decisively 



The president- elect, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has been charged to focus on the fight against corruption, being one of the greatest challenges facing Nigeria.



This advice was given by the Oodua Nationalist Coalition (ONAC), saying that corruption is evil and must be fought with strong institutions, without interference by politically exposed persons.



Addressing journalists at a press conference Monday, ONAC which comprises of coalition of 25 pan Yoruba groups, also rejected the call for the sack of the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, saying that removing the EFCC boss at this time will weaken the institution and encourage political interference in the affairs of the anti-corruption agency.



Present at the briefing were delegates representing different pan Yoruba groups. In the speech read by its officials, Mr. Popoola Ajayi and Mr Babatunde Adeleke, the coalition stated that corruption remains one of the major problems the nation.

“We are here to raise our voices with one theme: Nigerians must compel the president-elect, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu and other newly elected state governors, national and state lawmakers to fight corruption decisively if not, Nigeria risks going into pieces.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

