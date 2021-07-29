Group urges transparency in PDP’s Niger congress election

A group under the auspices of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), North Central Youth, has called on the leadership of the party in Niger state to ensure a credible and fair play in the forthcoming congress election in the state.

Youth leader of the party, Comrade Hassan Aliyu, stated this after a meeting of the youth in Kaduna on Thursday. He said transparent and fair election is the pinnacle for peace and stability of the party in the state.

The youth remind the leadership that no individual is above the party, hence there must be justice to all party members in the state.

They youth group lauded the efforts of former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Former Senate President, Sen. David Mark, former Minister of Special Duties, Tanimu Turaki and others for their contribution to ensure that there is a smooth Congress.



Comrade Aliyu said the outcome of the Congress will determine how the party will wrestle power from the ruling party, APC. “A free and fair election will unite us in Niger state as one family, and it will take away the era of hiding our face and identity as party members.

“The leadership of the ruling party have been laughing and mocking us over time, but it is time to show them that we are a united family. I wish to appreciate the effort of our national leaders especially Board of Trustee/ National Working Committee members for ensuring that the party survive all the threats and temptation,” he said.

