Group vows to mobilize 24m votes for Atiku



A group loyal to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and operating under the auspices of Coalition of Saraki Advocates for Atiku (COSAA), says it is mobilising 24 million voters to support Atiku Abubakar presidential ambition.



The group, which claimed that the former vice president, Abubarkar Atiku, remains the best candidate to win the 2019 presidential election, expressed fear that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has not been truly independent under the APC-led federal government.



Speaking in Ado Ekiti over the weekend, the group’s Southwest Coordinator,

Com Oba Adelusi, said President Buhari allegedly came into power with scores of alleged corrupt aides, whom he claimed had hindered

him from prosecuting his anti-graft war in the most potent way .



Adewusi said the group’s plan is to mobilize 24 million votes for Atiku in 2019 to show that apolitical Nigerians have power to unseat a sitting President.



He noted that the manner through which Osun and Ekiti governorship elections

were won by All Progressives Congress (APC) were enough signposts

that the nation’s electoral system had been desecrated.



The group coordinator said the two elections had cast doubt on the credibility of

INEC, and called on Nigerians to be ready to ensure that their votes count.



Adelusi said the two elections had cast doubt on the credibility of INEC , calling on Nigerians to be ready to ensure that their votes count.



“Before ex- President Olusegun Obasanjo and Atiku came into office, Nigeria was sick and we agreed that the diseases were not well tackled. Same goes to Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan.



“When Muhammadu Buhari took over, though Nigeria was sick but we expected him to take care of Nigeria as a sick baby by consulting medical doctor who could heal it. He decided to lock the baby inside and took persecution of the PDP members as his ultimate goal.



“The PDP and APC are now coalescing to rescue already collapsed Nigeria. Senator Saraki decided to join APC because he believed the PDP was not doing enough and APC had even done worse now.



“We are not saying President Buhari should not fight corruption, but he should not be selective. President Buhari knew Nigeria was sick before he came on board, but a lot of people would have been tried for alleged corruption when Senator Saraki was being tried at the Code of conduct Tribunal.



“With Ekiti and Osun elections, no one can trust APC with elections. They needed a rugged personality like Atiku to be able to confront APC.



“President Buhari started on a bad note by appointing round pegs in square holes. He put a Lawyer like former Governor Babatunde Raji Fashola in the Ministry of Works, why not Ministry of Justice?



“By 2019, we don’t need to trust politicians again for too long. We did that for PDP for 16 years and for Buhari, time to send away APC is 2019, because this should serve as a lesson that whoever fails the people by reneging on his promises would be booted out of office”.



Adelusi said though they are not members of the PDP but insisted Atiku remains the best for Nigeria in 2019, having garnered experiences from the PDP and APC which had made him be effective as a President of a complex nation like Nigeria.



“He joined the Action Congress founded by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to contest the 2007 presidential election. He returned to PDP and back to APC to help Buhari won the 2015 election. So, Atiku is a progressive by any standard. He understands Nigeria and he will do better if elected in 2019”, he said.







Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.