Group warns Buhari on Igbo leader’s demand

A pro peace group has cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari, against any move to interfere with the prosecution of the leader of the dreaded Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, as sought by Igbo leaders.

The group known as Concerned Citizens for Peace and Security in Nigeria (COCPSIN), gave the warning in a press release issued Monday in Jos.

The release signed by the group’s coordinator, Lawal Ishaq and Secretary, Salisu Shittu also described as unfortunate the call for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, by the Igbo leaders.

“We see the call or demand for the release of terrorist’s leader, Nnamdi Kanu, by the leaders of Igbo race as the manifestation of truth that they are supporting the killings of innocent Nigerians including our security agencies by Kanu’s dreaded IPOB,” the group said.

The group said that President Buhari shouldn’t have in the first instance, thought of wasting his time to even “consider,” the demand of the Igbo leaders.

“What becomes of innocent Nigerians that were killed? What becomes of those that were injured and left with indelible scars, what becomes of our security agents that were brutally killed by the dreaded IPOB group on the instructions of Kanu?” the group asked.

It said President Buhari should be wary of interfering in the judicial system of the country, adding that should Kanu be released, “posterity will not be kind to Mr. Buhari, promoting killings against his innocent citizens, destruction of our commonwealth and causing uncertainty in the country.

“Mr. President, you lack any moral compass to consider the release of Nnamdi Kanu, when litigation is in process, therefore, we caution that your action would only promote high level impunity,” the group said.

It urged Mr. President to maintain the status ante, and be guided by his sense of integrity.