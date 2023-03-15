Group warns PDP against stoking ethnic violence in Cross River 

With political parties in the final stages of preparation for Saturday’s governorship and state assembly polls, a support/pressure group in Cross River, Prince Otu/Odey Support Organisation (POOSO), has warned the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), against stoking ethnic crisis in the state.

POOSO secretary, Chief Edwin Usang, in a chat with reporters in Calabar, Wednesday, alleged that the opposition party, through its governorship candidate, Senator Sandy Onor, was whipping Ejagham ethnic sentiments which he said, was capable of igniting flame of election violence.

Accusing Sen. Onor of resorting to playing ethnic card, the group said: “Seeds of discord and hatred which Sen. Onor’s style of politics portray have never led any society to sustainable peace and development but to backwardness, underdevelopment and the attendant disintegration.

“Historically speaking, until Sen. Onor’s emergence as PDP governorship candidate and his campaign activities in the state, the Ejagham and the Efik people have had no conscious consideration of tribal or ethnic divide between them.

“They live together as brothers and sisters and have close affinity with one another. In fact, they agree socially and culturally through marriages, traditions etc.

“What Sen. Onor’s campaign has attempted to achieve is to distort this long sense of history of unity, brotherliness and affinity between brothers through a jaundice political consideration.

“There is everything wrong for a man who presents himself for the office of governor basically on ethnic platform rather than on delivery of democracy dividends to the people and of course on the fortunes of the state.”

The group called on security agencies “to investigate cases of violent threats and plots by the PDP and their army of brigands/thugs to unleash violence during the elections especially in the APC stronghold across the state ostensibly to disrupt the process and stop the victory of our party, and to bring perpetrators of such evil plots to book, no matter how highly placed.”

POOSO leaders said APC’s Senator Bassey Otu “has canvassed for the support of the people by telling them what and how he intends to govern if given the mandate.”

