Group warns saboteurs against creating fuel scarcity

A group, PMB Oil & Gas Progress (POGP), has called on Nigerians to disregard any news on purported increase in petroleum price or fuel supply shortage.

In a statement signed by the coordinator, Mallam Abdullahi Sabiu, tagged ‘Fake news on fuel scarcity’, and made available to newsmen on Monday in Abuja, POGP said the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has supplied 1.7 million litres of fuel product to meet the needs of Nigerians.

The statement added that some marketers however, are trying to create artificial scarcity working with bad eggs among independent marketers who already are using some newspapers to further spread the fake news.

The group added that it is a plot by saboteurs to frustrate government efforts and make life difficult for Nigerians.

