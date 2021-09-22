Group withdraws call for sack of CBN Governor



A civil society organisation operating under the aegis of Nigeria Citizen Action Group (NCAG) has recanted its earlier call for the sack and resignation of Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele.

The group also apologised to the duo of Mr Godwin Emefiele and President Muhammadu Buhari for the embarrassment their action must had caused the nation.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja Wednesday, the convener Comrade Isa Abubakar said even though their earlier call was borne out of genuine concern for wellbeing of Nigerians and success of President Muhammadu Buhari administration, the enemies of the nation’s progress continued to misinterpret the action, twist the motive and almost politicised the matter to the extent causing embarrassment to Emefiele and President Muhammadu Buhari.

Abubakar said, “In as much as we wish to empirically establish the fact that our action was never born out of political or personal influence rift respectively nor sponsored by any individuals or groups neither do we acted under any regional sentiment of any form.

“We have made the call out of genuine concern for wellbeing of Nigerians and success of President Muhammadu Buhari administration considering the current state of economy Viz a Viz inflation and Naira Exchange rate.

“It so unfortunately that enemy of our nation’s progress have continued to misinterpret our action, twisted our motive and almost politicised the matter to the extent of degenerating the act to cause embarrassment to personality of Mr Godwin Emefiele the Governor of CBN and President Buhari which is completely out of our mission and objective of the action from inception.

“On the above premises, to reaffirm our sincerity of purpose, apolitical independence, objectivity of our organisation and zero regional sentiment we hereby withdraw our call for sack and resignation of Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele as well apologise to the duo personality Mr Godwin Emefiele and President Buhari for the embarrassment this sole patriotic act must have caused.

“We sincerely appreciate the intervention of the security apparatus most importantly the Nigeria police force and Department of State Service for the role in this truce to douse tension earlier generated on the matter.

“Just as we have convey our area of concern on the state of Nigeria economy along side recommendation and solution to address express fall of naira value.

“We remain optimistic that the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria Mr. Godwin Emefiele shall use his wealth of experience to look critically into our observation and recommend to rejig the economy while pledging our continue support and solidary to the apex bank to deliver her core mandate and objective to Nigeria.

“We appreciate all concern citizens and organisation who have stood with us in the struggle as we remain firm in our believe to keep all public officer on toes for maximum productively and performance for the overall interest of Nigerians and credit of President Muhammadu Buhari led administration.”

