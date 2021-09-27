Group writes Akpabio over abandoned Aba-Ukanafun road by CCECC

Following alleged aban­doning of construction of Aba-Azumini-Ukana­fun-Ekparakwa highway by Chinese Civil Engi­neering Construction Company (CCECC), a so­cio-cultural organisation, Ukanafun Professionals’ Association, has written Godswill Akpabio, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

The petition, a copy of which was obtained by our correspondent was signed by the chairman of the as­sociation, Prince Ekong Udom.

He raised questions as to why the con­tract has not been “exe­cuted more than 10 years after it was awarded by the federal government to CCECC.”

The letter reads, “Whatever answer would be provid­ed to our one-and-for-all question would not be believed to have been an­swered until it dovetails to construction of the road to appreciable stan­dard without any further delay.”

The advocacy group theatened, “To synergise with all relevant persons and authorities to ensure that any person or group of persons that rip the Ni­gerian people off by aban­doning the construction of the Aba-Azumini-Ukana­fun-Ekparakwa road will be held accountable with­in the frameworks of our laws.”

