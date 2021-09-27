Group writes Akpabio over abandoned Aba-Ukanafun road by CCECC

Following alleged abandoning of construction of Aba-Azumini-Ukanafun-Ekparakwa highway by Chinese Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC), a socio-cultural organisation, Ukanafun Professionals’ Association, has written Godswill Akpabio, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.
The petition, a copy of which was obtained by our correspondent was signed by the chairman of the association, Prince Ekong Udom.
He raised questions as to why the contract has not been “executed more than 10 years after it was awarded by the federal government to CCECC.”
The letter reads, “Whatever answer would be provided to our one-and-for-all question would not be believed to have been answered until it dovetails to construction of the road to appreciable standard without any further delay.”
The advocacy group theatened, "To synergise with all relevant persons and authorities to ensure that any person or group of persons that rip the Nigerian people off by abandoning the construction of the Aba-Azumini-Ukanafun-Ekparakwa road will be held accountable within the frameworks of our laws."