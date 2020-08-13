Group writes DSS, wants online platform probed over publication against IGP

The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria (COCSON), Monday, condemned a publication by an online medium against the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, alleging millions of naira raised for construction of a training school in Endehu, Nasarawa state.

The group in a statement signed by the convener, Hon Ikechukwu Chukwumere, and director administration, Tijani Ali Danjuma, described the publication as fake and malicious.

“The attention of the umbrella body of all the civil society organisations in Nigeria has been brought to a fake and malicious story indicting the Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, for illegally raising millions of Naira for construction of training school in Endehu, Nasarawa state.

“We want to categorically state that this is a deliberate attempt by some unscrupulous elements to tarnish the image of the Inspector General of Police and the Nigeria Police Force in general.

“In a bid to truly unravel the credibility of this allegation, the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations of Nigeria undertook an independent investigation and the following resolutions were reached on the grounds of duly established facts; that the said school was entirely built with the support of the State Government and multiple corporate partners; That whereas the online media stated that the facility was located at the IGP’s hometown in Endehu, the IGP is not from Endehu but from Lafia.

“That at no time has the IGP ordered, threatened or coerced any person talk more of Mobile Police Commanders into generating a dime for any project; we challenge SaharaReporters or any other media organisation which can substantiate these spurious claims to come forward and back it up with documents

“That this news in its entirety is false and misleading geared towards tarnishing the image of man who has meritoriously served his fatherland; that this act if not nipped in the bud is capable of promoting falsehood in journalism.”

According to the statement, a petition has been written to the Department of State Services (DSS) to carry out investigation on the online medium on the smear campaign by the platform.