Groups advocate for women voices in leadership positions



100 Women Lobby Group in collaboration with ActionAid Nigeria and Canada are calling for women’s voices to be heard and also taking over leadership positions across the country.



The women made the call at the meeting and capacity building for members of the 100 women lobby group , themed : “Women’s voice and Leadership Nigeria project” held in Abuja on Wednesday.



The National Coordinator of the group, Felicia Onibon explained that the essence of the training was because women’s voices haven’t been heard and they know the kind of good they can do to the development of the country.



She said that women should be given more spaces for Commissioners, Head of agencies and 35 percent affirmative action.



According to her, women should be given the opportunity to plan with the men so that the country can be the pride it has gathered over the years.



She said when women are allowed to put in their best potentials even at the grassroots level , the country will see changes interms of development.



She lauded the Kwara state government for pushing women to the front burner in the state and hoped that it can be extended to other states in the country.



She also hailed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for giving the women the assurance of the 35 percent affirmative action at the party level calling that it should be extended to the National political dynamics.



Also, the Country Director of ActionAid Nigeria, Ene Obi said that women leadership is the key thing in the country as ActionAid is willing to support women even at the grassroot in building capacity.



She said women needs to be innovated and emphasized transparency and accountability so that they can work together.



Also, a development consultant with a specialty in human rights and gender equity who was also a former Nigerian Ambassador to Ethiopia,Ambassador Nkoyo Toyo expressed concern that there is so much happening in Nigeria but women are not talking especially the elite women.



“Women of the elite are not doing much in expressing themselves because it seems they are comfortable the way they are . We must speak out by using our voices . This pandemic as shown the world that women are better managers than men,” she said.

