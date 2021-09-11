Groups advocates for safe schools in Yobe

In an effort to make schools remain safe, an Education in emergency working Group (EIEWG) in collaboration with GOALPRIME organization, a non-governmental organizations has called on government and international partners to come up with a concrete measures to build resilient at the community level, and evolved security measures that will help curb persistent attack on educational facilities in Nigeria.

The co- focal person, EIEWG Cleobas James said, as part of the activities marking the commemoration of International Day to protect education from attack, partners in Yobe state are deeply concerned about the persistent attack on schools, students and teachers in Nigeria.

James revealed that a child’s right to education cannot be safeguarded in conflict zones without education itself being protected.

He noted that schools should provide a safe space where children can be protected from crises stressed that it’s also a critical step to breaking the cycle of crises and reduces the livelihood of future conflict.

“When education is under attacks a generation is attacked, girls and women are more vulnerable at times of attack putting them at a higher risk of trauma, physical and sexual abuse.

“Many children in such times will have no choice but to discontinue their education and some will never return to school with their childhood dream fading away,” he said.