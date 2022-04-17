Groups ask Peller to join 2023 presidential race 





Convener of Northern Youths Assembly of Nigeria and National Chairman of APC Progressives Youth Forum, Rt. Hon Ukkasha Hamza Rahama, has tasked the lawmaker representing Iseyin/ Itesiwaju/ Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency, Hon Shina Peller, to join the 2023 presidential race.

Hon Rahama who made this known on Saturday maintainedthat already, groups such as the Nigerian Youth League, Nigerian Youths in Politics, Coalition of Concerned Youth Organizations in the North Central geo-political zone, Nigeria Youth Alternative Council (NYAC), Northern Youths Assembly of Nigeria and numerous others are asking Hon Peller to join the 2023 presidential race.

According to Rt Hon Rahaman, the rationale behind the choice of Hon Peller as their preferred candidate was that the lawmaker represents the change that the youth seek.

Stressing that Hon Peller “is the most vibrant young politician who is always speaking on the side of the youth”, the APC Progressive Youth Forum National Chairman said Hon Peller “is so passionate about youth development that he has, through the Lead Generation Initiative (LGI), trained thousands of young Nigerians across the country on leadership, governance, strategic communications, active citizenship, political mobilisation and organising.

Rt.Hon Rahama stressed that they are the brain behind the Shina Peller for President posters that are being sighted at strategic locations in the county, and that they will not relent until Shina Peller finally agrees to their demand of declaring to run for president.

Convener of Coalition of Concerned Youth Organizations in the North Central geo-political zone, Comrade Moses Adeyefa in his remarks said the decay in the country’s political and economic system has continuously subjected Nigerian youths to hardship.

Comrade Adeyefa noted that they would no longer allow those who did not have a stake in the future of Nigeria to continue to determine their future, adding, that Nigeria deserved a young, energetic, innovative, destabilised and dynamic leader who is successful in both public and private life to lead Nigeria.

“The era of voting for old and sick politicians is over, especially, with the current economic reality,” he said while he called on Honourable Peller to answer their clarion call to lead the country”

The National President of the Nigerian Youth League, Mustapha Hadi, on his part said only the youth can bring the desired change that the country has been yearning for, and that the federal lawmaker has everything it takes to lead the country.

“For the first time in the history of Nigeria’s democracy, all youth stakeholders are rallying behind a single candidate who emerged through a rigorous voting process out of 20 candidates that were initially nominated to lead the movement; the candidates were scored based on some factors.”

Comrade Mustapha Hadi listed the factors to include the network of the person making the call, his competence, track record in his area of endeavour, appeal across the country and popularity, which he said were all attributes that Shina Peller possessed.