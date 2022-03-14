Groups condemn attack on Akwa Ibom assembly speaker 

The Akwa Ibom Integrity Alliance and the Mandate Eyes have condemned the alleged attack on speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hin Aniekan Bassey, while on his consultative visit to Ibiono Ibom local government area.

The groups stated that it was wrong for the speaker to be asked to remove his cap bearing the name and picture of his preferred governorship candidate.

In a press statement signed by the chairman, Mr. Stephen Abia, and obtained by our correspondent in Uyo Sunday, Akwa Ibom Integrity Alliance claimed that the attackers were supporters loyal to Senator Bassey Akpan, who is also a contestant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the governorship seat.

The statement reads: “Worthy of mention is the physical attack on the speaker of the Akwa Ibom state House of Assembly, Aniekan Bassey, who was consulting delegates from Ibiono Ibom to solicit support for his Senatorial district aspiration.

“We are indeed saddened that in the 21st century, a bunch of sane beings could constitute themselves into a nuisance and go around harassing and assaulting innocent persons who do not align with their political views.

“It is worse that they could go as far as demanding that Bassey the state’s number 3 citizen, should take off his cap because it carried the imprimatur of his preferred governorship aspirant, Pastor Umo Eno, and not that of their alleged principal, Senator Akpan.

“Are these agitators telling us that if Bassey had put on a pair of trousers or shirt with the inscription of Eno, they would have stripped him naked before allowing him to consult Ibiono Ibom delegates?

“While condemning strongly, the perpetrators of this heinous act of intolerance and violence, we commend the speaker for promptly leaving the scene of the event to allow peace to reign, instead of resisting or engaging in a spat with the alleged thugs.”

The group called on security agents in the state to take a step further by ensuring that all those indicted in the act are brought to book.

Similarly, the Mandate Eyes in a statement signed by its director of Public and Strategic Communications, Dr. Uwemedimoh Umanah, said although Ibiono Ibom LGA was eligible to join the gubernatorial race in the state, the zoning arrangements which requires that the area should produce the next governor was rather fallacious.