Groups deny dragging Zamfara to court over council dissolution

The Civil Society Groups for Truth, Justice and Good Governance (CSGTJGG) has distanced itself from the recent reports that one Munir Haidara had threatened to sue the Zamfara state government to court on behalf of the organisation on the recent resolution made by the state House of Assembly which dissolved the 14 local government councils.

This was announced by the chairman of the speaker, Youth Assembly of Nigeria (YAN), Comrade Abdulwasiu Mahmud at a joint press conference with leaders of Zamfara Youth Progressive Forum, Arewa Youth Parliament and Arewa Youth Federation in Gusau, Monday.

The groups described Malam Munir Haidara’s action as false, saying he was working on the side of opposition elements championing a grand ploy to malign the Zamfara state government and the House of Assembly.

“It is the attempt of Munir Haidara to turn logic on its head and manipulate the gullible like him into believing that a genuine resolution of the state House of Assembly has no legal backing in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Mahmud, stated.